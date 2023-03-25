PM Modi inaugurates Metro line in Bengaluru

Officials said this section is the eastern extension to the operational East-West Corridor (Purple Line) from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield Station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Rs 4,249 crore, 13.71 km Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Metro Line in Bengaluru which comprises 12 stations.

Officials said this section is the eastern extension to the operational East-West Corridor (Purple Line) from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield Station.

Out of the 15.81 km extension under construction, the 13.71 km section from KR Puram to Whitefield was inaugurated on Saturday, they said. It would cut down journey time on this route by 40 per cent and reduce traffic congestion on city roads.

The new line of Bengaluru Metro is beneficial for five to six lakh city residents serving in information technology parks, export promotion industrial areas, malls, hospitals and several Fortune 500 companies, it was noted.

This route will be operated with five trains with each having six coaches bought from BEML Limited. More trains will be kept as back up.

