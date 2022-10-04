Mysore decked up to celebrate Dussehra festival on October 5

The Dussehra festival marks the triumph of Lord Ram over Ravana and also Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura.

Mysore is all set to celebrate the final day of the Navratri festival with the grand Dussehra festivities along with great pomp and splendour after two years of the COVID pandemic.

In Mysore, hectic preparations are on the eve of the final day of Dussehra and on Ayudha Pooja day, as people flock to malls and shops to buy the essentials used to celebrate the festival – like lemons, sevanthige flowers (Chrysanthemum), banana stalks, fruits, sweets, ash gourd, puffed rice (kadlepuri), puja articles, new clothes etc.

The prices of fruits, vegetables and flowers have shot up considerably over the past couple of days. Sevanthige flower is being sold at about ₹120-150 a metre, while ash gourd costs ₹50-150 a piece, depending upon the size and weight.

The cost of banana stalks are ₹50-100 a pair, while lemons have gone up to ₹8-10 a piece and puffed rice at ₹100 for 4 litres. The streets in the heart of the city are overflowing with vendors selling fruits, vegetables, puja articles and other festival materials.

There is a lot of anticipation in Mysore city over the grand Dasara Jumboo Savari procession, which is one of the key highlights of the Dussehra festival. The Jambu Savari which is held on October 5, starts off from the Mysore palace complex after a pooja is done to the idol of Chamundeshwari, sitting in a golden howdah on top of an elephant called Abhimanyu.

The procession will wind its way to cover the 4.5km stretch to the Banni Mantap grounds.

Clothed in the most brilliant blues, yellows and magentas, Abhimanyu will lead the procession. Amidst sounds of cannon fire, he will be accompanied by several other colourfully attired pachyderms and dance groups, music bands, horses, camels, vintage cars.

The entire route of the pageant is cordoned off with ropes and crowds throng either side of the road to cheer them on.