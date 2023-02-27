Modi inaugurates Shivamogga airport, says those wearing ‘hawai’ chappals should fly

The new airport has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The passenger terminal building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 27) inaugurated the Shivamogga airport with a lotus-shaped terminal, in Karnataka. The event coincided with the 80th birthday of Karnataka BJP strongman and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

“Those wearing hawai chappals should travel in hawai jahaz (aircraft). I’m seeing it happening,” said Modi as he highlighted that India’s aviation market is growing rapidly. Speaking at a public meeting after inaugurating the airport, he said in the coming days India will need thousands of aircraft, and the days of Made-in-India passenger aircraft are not far.

Also read: 10 things to know about Shivamogga airport

Modi also took a dig at the Congress, saying before 2014 Air India was often discussed for negative reasons, and the company was recognised for scams during that party’s rule.

Advertisement

We all know that be it a vehicle or govt, when a double engine is installed, its speed increases. Karnataka is moving ahead on one such double engine, it is running speedily. BJP’s double-engine govt has brought one more major change: PM Narendra Modi in Shivamogga, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/LrYYdf1jna — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2023

Shivamogga, which is about 310 km from Bengaluru, is the home district of Yediyurappa, a four-time Chief Minister.

The new airport has been developed at a cost of around ₹450 crore. The passenger terminal building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour. The airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility from Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region of Karnataka, officials said.

Also read: Why Karnataka Assembly will miss ‘Raja Huli’ Yediyurappa

The airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility from Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region of Karnataka, officials said.

This is Modi’s fifth visit this year to poll-bound Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due by May. In all, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 3,600 crore in the st ate. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Yediyurappa were among those present on the occasion.

With agency inputs