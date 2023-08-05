Kumaraswamy alleges Rs 1,000-cr graft in transfer of Karnataka officials

According to the JD(S) leader, “a minister, who has enough wealth to live comfortably, is asking for Rs 10 to 15 lakh for postings in a department”

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has now alleged corruption of more than Rs 1,000 crore by the Congress government in the “transfer-posting business” of officials in Karnataka.

The JD(S) leader has also claimed that he will submit all documents related to the alleged irregularities in the Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project promoted by Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in person.

According to him, the transfer corruption amount “cannot be calculated”. “It is more than Rs 1,000 crore, all departments included, in one season. There is no count for it. Three or four transfer or posting orders have been issued to one post. It is a case of money gone, but no posting for many (officials) who paid money. I’m not saying it, officers are saying this on the streets,” Kumaraswamy said.

“A minister, who has enough wealth to live comfortably, is asking for Rs 10 to 15 lakh for postings in a department. I was surprised to hear it,” he claimed.

Kumaraswamy was responding to a question on what could be the degree of corruption in transfers and postings in all departments in the state so far.

About BMIC project

When asked about when he will meet the Prime Minister regarding the NICE issue, Kumaraswamy said: “I will have to seek his appointment. There are several documents and materials regarding illegal activities. I will seek the time of PM and Home Minister to submit it to them.”

Recently, Kumaraswamy, along with BJP leader and former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, had urged the Congress government to take over the NICE project and order a judicial inquiry. NICE has been accused of violating the “framework agreement” with the government while implementing the BMIC project.

Hitting back at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for calling him a “hit-and-run” case following his allegations made against the government, Kumaraswamy said: “I don’t raise issues for fun…the chief minister has accused me of hit and run. I’m not someone who is of hit-and-run nature. I want to say this very clearly to the Chief Minister.”

“No evidence”

It is the Congress that has indulged in hit and run in this state, he claimed, adding: “After accusing the previous BJP government of a 40 per cent commission and making the PayCM campaign, have they been able to give even one evidence? Even after coming to power, they have not produced any proof.”

Alleging rampant corruption by the Congress government, Kumaraswamy had said on Friday that a minister has demanded a “certain percentage” from contractors in his department, while in the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), officers have been told to collect Rs 250 crore to be “delivered to Delhi”.

(With agency inputs)