‘Know-how’ video on VIP perks in Bengaluru jail: Home Minister orders probe

The video shows a prisoner, currently out on bail, speaking to another about bribing jail officials to obtain special privileges at the Bengaluru Central Prison

An undated video of criminals in Bengaluru central prison discussing ways to avail special privileges behind bars has prompted the Karnataka Home Minister to seek a detailed report from the prison authorities.

The viral video shows a prisoner, currently out on bail, speaking to another about bribing jail officials to obtain special privileges at the Bengaluru Central Prison.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said he had received a complaint about VIPs getting special treatment at the jail and he has asked for a detailed inquiry report from jail officials.

The video does not convey the exact day it was shot. Meanwhile, jail officials were flummoxed at the content of the video, saying they had no clue where did this video emerge from.

Advertisement

Also read: New ministers in Karnataka govt need leadership nod, says Bommai

Sources say the video is about a year old. It shows a rowdy sheeter in a room inside the prison with cot, fan, television set and other amenities. He was also given a mosquito bat, the video shows.

In a way, the video is just a vindication of several allegations made in the past about criminals getting special treatment inside the Bengaluru prison. Last year, a convicted prisoner had written a detailed letter to the home minister alleging a nexus between some jail officials and history sheeters.

Director General of Police (Prisons) Alok Mohan said, “As per the home minister’s instructions, we will conduct a thorough probe and the roles of people whose names are heard in the video will also be looked into.”

CM Basavaraj Bommai said, “I will get a report on the ground realities in the jail. I will discuss the issue with the DG (Prisons) and instruct for stringent action.”

Four years back, in 2017, an IPS officer had alleged that then AIADMK leader VK Sasikala was offered special facilities inside the same prison. The officer had accused then DGP Prisons and IPS officer HN Sathyanarayana Rao of taking bribes to give special treatment to Sasikala, who was sent here to complete her four-year jail term after conviction in a disproportionate assets case.