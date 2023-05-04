Kerbside leaks at Bengaluru airport’s newly-built Terminal-2 due to heavy downpour

Pointing out that newly-built Terminal-2 will have 'teething problems', a Bangalore International Airport Limited spokesperson said a heavy downpour had caused kerbside leaks in the terminal

The kerbside of the newly-built Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has started leaking due to heavy downpour in the city.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Thursday (May 4).

The statement said that a heavy downpour on the evening of May 2, 2023, caused leakage on the kerbside of Terminal 2 at Bengaluru Airport. Further, the spokesperson said, “We acknowledge that a large and new infrastructure such as T-2 will have teething problems, which we are attending to. Our teams are being pressed into action to resolve all issues.”

The spokesperson added that the BIAL was committed to maintaining the highest standards of infrastructure and safety at both its terminals.