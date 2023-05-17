Karnataka post offices to deliver mangoes ordered online on govt website at your doorstep

The mangoes can be ordered online at karsirimangoes.karnataka.gov.in, which belongs to the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited, a department of horticulture enterprise

Juicy alphonsos, badamis, raspuris and more mango varieties, which are calcium carbide free and grown with the prescribed levels of pesticides and follow Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), can now be delivered to people’s homes by post offices in Karnataka.

The mangoes can be ordered online at karsirimangoes.karnataka.gov.in, which is the website of the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (KSMD&MCL), a department of horticulture enterprise.

To facilitate the online delivery of their export-worthy mangoes, they have tied up with Karnataka Postal Circle to deliver mango parcels to people’s homes.

The Karnataka Postal Service has given a list of areas (pincodes) in which they can deliver mangoes. For example, this mango delivery service is available in all the pincodes in Bengaluru.

Helping local mango growers

The KSMD&MCL was established in January 2011 with the main objectives to facilitate mango growers for quality mango production, better post-harvest management, direct marketing, export and processing.

The corporation helps mango growers of Karnataka to produce quality fruits with Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and to market the fruits directly to consumers through their online portal in the registered trademark “karsiri mangoes” brand at reasonable or affordable cost.

The pesticides residue levels (MRL) in the produce are well within the prescribed limits and free from calcium carbide, said the KSMD website. Moreover, these mangoes are ripened with the help of ethylene, which is safe in all respects. As these mangoes are directly sold by the farmer from the orchard, the consumer would get naturally ripened, carbide free, damage free, fresh mangoes, said the website.

The mangoes available are alphonso/badami/apus, neelum, dashehari, kesar, beneshan, tothapuri, malgova, mallika, raspuri, sendhura and many more. To know more, there is also a contact customer support as well – 7411168063.