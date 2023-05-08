Karnataka polls: Rahul Gandhi takes Bengaluru bus ride to hear what women want

Congress leader interacts with working women and college students to understand their vision for Karnataka; they discuss transportation issues and price rise with him

Two days before Karnataka goes to polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen interacting with college students and working women in Bengaluru and taking a bus ride to talk to others.

The former party chief stopped for a cup of coffee at a Cafe Coffee Day outlet on Cunningham Road on Monday (May 8). Next, he visited a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus stop nearby and spoke to a bunch of college students and working women.

Shri @RahulGandhi stops for a cup of coffee and speaks to a group of college students and working women on Cunningham road, Bengaluru. Congress' 'Five Guarantees' have won the trust of every Kannadiga! pic.twitter.com/EHtDSozJLI — Congress (@INCIndia) May 8, 2023

He then hopped on to a BMTC bus and interacted with women passengers to understand their vision for Karnataka, party leaders said.

What bothers women?

“They candidly discussed topics, including the rising prices of essentials, Gruhalakshmi scheme (Rs 2,000 per month for woman head of household), and the Congress guarantee of free travel for women in BMTC and KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) buses,” they said.

Shri @RahulGandhi hops on to a BMTC bus & interacts with women passengers to understand their vision for Karnataka. They candidly discuss topics including the rising price of essentials, Gruhalakshmi scheme and the Congress' guarantee of free travel for women in BMTC and KSRTC… pic.twitter.com/wqXySTY6Qw — Congress (@INCIndia) May 8, 2023

The women told him about issues of transportation, as well as price rise affecting their budgets.

Gandhi got off the bus at Lingarajapuram, where he again spoke to women at the bus stop.

Gandhi has addressed a series of election rallies in Karnataka. Monday was the last day of campaigning before the May 10 polls. The votes will be counted on May 13.

