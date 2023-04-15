Karnataka polls: Congress’ 3rd list out; Savadi for Athani, no Kolar seat for Siddu

In the first and second lists for the Karnataka polls, the Congress had released the names of 166 candidates and had deferred 58 names for a later announcement.

The Congress party on Saturday (April 15) announced its third list of 43 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections, which did not include former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who had requested a Kolar ticket. The party has instead allotted the ticket to Kothur Manjunath.

Also Read: Karnataka polls: Congress’ first list has a few surprises; stumps BJP, JD-S

Although Siddaramaiah had also requested a ticket from Kolar, the party did not grant his request, despite his previous inclusion in the first and second lists. This decision was opposed by several Congress leaders, including DK Shivakumar and G Parameshwara.

Meanwhile, former BJP leader and ex-Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, has been allotted the Athani seat. He switched over to the Congress on Friday after being denied a BJP ticket.

Advertisement

Former minister and actor-turned-politician Umashree has been denied a ticket from Terdal by the Congress, and instead, the ticket has been give to Siddu Kannur. The Congress has not yet released a list of candidates for 15 seats.

Also Read: Karnataka Assembly polls: Congress releases second list of 42 candidates