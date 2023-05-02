Karnataka polls: Cong releases manifesto; promises to repeal ‘anti-people’ laws passed by BJP

The Congress manifesto pledges to repeal unjust and anti-people laws passed by the BJP government within a year of assuming power

The Congress has pledged in its manifesto for the upcoming May 10 Assembly elections to abolish all “unfair” and “detrimental” laws passed by the BJP government in Karnataka within a year of assuming power in the state.

In the manifesto for the polls released by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru in the presence of the state unit chief D K Shivakumar and CLP leader Siddaramaiah and others, the party reiterated its five guarantees: Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi and Shakti.

Also Read: Wake up Karnataka! How voters are fighting hate speech with harmony

The Congress in the manifesto promised to “repeal all unjust laws and anti-people laws passed by the BJP government within one year of coming to power.”

Advertisement

The manifesto called Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota (Peaceful garden of all communities) includes the Shakti scheme which will provide free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRTC/ BMTC buses and the Gruha Lakshmi scheme under which each woman head of the family will receive ₹2,000.

Also Read: Karnataka polls: BJP’s Operation Kamala won’t succeed: Cong leader

Kharge said “I am giving the sixth guarantee that these guarantees will surely be implemented in the first cabinet meeting on the first day of the government formation.”

(With agency inputs)