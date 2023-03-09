Karnataka illegal mining case: CBI court seeks details from 4 countries

A CBI Special Judge wants information gathered from Switzerland, the UAE, Singapore and Isle of Man

A CBI court in Bengaluru has ordered letters to be issued to authorities in Switzerland, Singapore, Isle of Man and the UAE for details of mining baron and former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy’s money trail linked to a multi-crore illegal mining case.

In the order passed on March 4, Special Judge for CBI cases Chandrakala okayed the application filed under Sec 166-A of the Criminal Procedure Code demanding judicial assistance in Switzerland.

Similar orders were issued seeking details of GLA Trading International Pvt Ltd from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Singapore and Isle of Man.

The court order comes as Reddy, founder of the Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) party, is campaigning for Karnataka Assembly polls due by May.

Accused

The CBI filed applications against Gali Janardhana Reddy, G Lakshmi Aruna (since discharged in the case), IAS officer ME Shivalinga Murthy, IFS officer S Muthaiah, K Mehfuz Ali Khan, SP Raju, Mahesh A Patil and former Ranger Forest Officer H Ramamurthy.

The agency wants details of the incorporation of GLA Trading International in Switzerland, statement of account of the company in Swiss banks, details of the owners, authorized signatories, bank accounts and Gali Janardhan Reddy and his family members’ links with the company.

The charge sheet alleged that the accused were involved in illegal mining in the name of Associated Mining Co.

As per information provided by the authorities, the entire money so gained through the process of illegal mining would form part of the proceeds of crime.

Illegal gains

The CBI stated that Reddy had transacted iron ore illegally to the extent of more than 7 to 8 million tonnes during 2009-10.

A substantial part of the money was suspected to be parked in various countries.

So, a letter had been issued to find out the existence of the company and details of bank account in the name of GLA Trading International Pvtd Ltd in Switzerland.

