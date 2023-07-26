Karnataka: Govt well-prepared to tackle any situation caused by rains, says CM

Amid warning of flash floods in certain regions of the state by the Met office, the government has reviewed risk-prone and vulnerable regions and is well-prepared to tackle the unfolding situation

Responding to warning of flash floods in some parts of coastal Karnataka issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the state government has reviewed the risk prone areas and is well-prepared to tackle the unfolding situation.

With rains pounding most parts of Karnataka, the chief minister appealed to people to follow the instructions of the local administration.

“The @Indiametdept has issued a flash flood bulletin, warning of potential flash floods in some parts of Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka. The government has reviewed the risk prone areas and is well prepared to tackle the issues on ground,” Siddaramaiah said in his tweet.

“To ensure safety, district commissioners have declared holidays for schools and colleges in the vulnerable regions and it is advised for all citizens to adhere to the instructions of local administration,” he further said.

Meanwhile, all the reservoirs are reported to have completely filled up with the heavy inflow of water. Most of the rivers across the state are in spate.

The IMD has sounded an orange alert for the coastal and Malnad regions in the state with a forecast that moderate to heavy spells of rain accompanied by gusty winds is likely in these parts.

