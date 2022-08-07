Karnataka govt issues order to set SITK on lines of NITI Aayog

The government order stated that the new institution has been created to realise the mission of building a "New Karnataka for a New India"

The Karnataka state government on Saturday (August 6) issued an order announcing the formation of the State Institute for Transformation of Karnataka (SITK) in place of Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission and along the lines of NITI Aayog at the Centre.

The order stated that the new institution has been created to realise the mission of building a “New Karnataka for a New India”. It said the chief minister will be the chairman of SITK while the vice chairperson for SITK, an expert in government planning and other issues, would be appointed soon.

The state government would provide ₹150 crore annually to enable SITK to function effectively and achieve its goals, an official statement said. It would have eight domain experts representing the fields of planning, economics, social welfare, rural development, education, health, agriculture, science and technology, skills development, employment and clean energy as advisers, it said.

Also, the body would have sections or divisions like planning, economics, social welfare, rural development, education, health, agriculture, science and technology, skills development, employment and clean energy.

Additional Secretary in the Department of Planning, Programme Implementation and Statistics would function as the Chief Executive Officer and Adviser for SITK.

Domain experts in poverty alleviation, revenue, food and nutrition, simplification of services, clean and green energy, resource management, gender equality, industry and infrastructure, innovation and skills development would also be appointed.

The state government will nominate 14 renowned government and non-government organizations including IISc, IIMB, NLSIU as stakeholders, it added.

(With inputs from agencies)