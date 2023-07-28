Karnataka Governor misses flight to Hyderabad, AirAsia apologises

An AirAsia (AIX Connect) employee denied entry to the Governor saying there was a delay in arrival

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday missed an Air India subsidiary flight to Hyderabad after reportedly reaching the Bengaluru airport late, triggering a row which lead to the airline offering an apology.

Gehlot’s office said he was not allowed to board the AIX Connect flight that was to take off from Kempegowda International Airport at 2.05 pm and he reached the ladder of the aircraft a minute later.

An AirAsia (AIX Connect) employee denied entry to the Governor saying there was a delay in arrival though the door of the plane was still open, a written complaint from Gehlot’s office said.

The Governor’s luggage was unloaded in which 10 minutes were lost. The Governor was still standing near the ladder but he was “ignored and insulted”, Protocol Officer M Venugopal said in a complaint.

Gehlot later returned to the VIP Lounge and took another flight 90 minutes later to reach Hyderabad.

“This incident has deeply hurt the Governor, who is the first citizen of Karnataka. By obstructing him from discharging his official duty, his protocol has been breached,” the complaint said.

Governor’s fury

It sought legal action against AIX Connect Station Manager Zico Soares, employee Arif as well as AirAsia (AIX Connect).

The airline expressed regret over the incident and said they were in touch with the Governor’s office to address the concerns.

“We sincerely regret the incident. An investigation is being conducted and appropriate action will be taken. The senior leadership team of the airline is in contact with the Governor’s Office to address the concerns,” an AIX Connect spokesperson said.

The Governor reportedly left Raj Bhavan at 1.10 pm and reached the VIP Lounge of the Terminal-1 at 1.35 pm. By that time, his luggage was loaded onto the plane.

