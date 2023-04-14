Karnataka: Denied BJP ticket, ex-deputy CM Savadi meets Congress leaders

Ignoring Savadi’s plea, the BJP gave Athani seat in Belagavi district to sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli

Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who quit the BJP after being denied ticket to contest in the Assembly elections, on Friday (April 14) met Congress leaders including state unit president D K Shivakumar.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Congress general secretary and party in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala were among those present.

Ignoring Savadi’s request, the BJP this week gave the Athani seat in Belagavi district to sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli. Savadi, who was a BJP MLC, is a three-time MLA from Athani but lost in 2018 to Kumathalli who was then in the Congress.

Kumathalli was among the defectors who helped the BJP to bring down the Congress-JDS coalition and form its government under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa in 2019.

