Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah asks police to remove ‘zero traffic’ protocol for him

A day after assuming office as Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah on Sunday (May 21) asked Bengaluru police to take back ‘zero traffic’ protocol for him.

He said he took the decision in view of the problems faced by people.

“I have asked Bengaluru City Police Commissioner to take back the Zero Traffic protocol for my vehicular movement,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

“I have taken the decision after seeing the problems faced by the people travelling along the stretch where there are restrictions due to zero traffic,” he added.

Also, Siddaramaiah said he has decided not to accept flowers or shawls from people at personal and public events. He urged them to give books instead.

“I have decided not to accept flowers or shawls from people who often give it as a mark of respect. This is for during both personal and public events. People can give books if they want to express their love and respect in the form of gifts. May all your love and affection continue to be on me,” he tweeted.

