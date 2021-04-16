Karnataka CM tests positive once again; two more Congress leaders fall sick

On the grim situation in the state, Yediyurappa said a decision on lockdown will be taken on April 20

Three senior political leaders in the country on Friday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who has already once beaten COVID-19.

“Upon having mild fever, today I got tested for Covid-19 and my report has come out positive. Although I am doing fine, I am being hospitalised based on the advice of doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine,” the CM tweeted.

The 78 year-old leader first tested positive on August 2, 2020. The CM has been on an election trail of late, canvassing for BJP candidates in north Karnataka for the bypolls on April 17 (Saturday).

A few hours before he broke the news, Yediyurappa attended an emergency meeting with Health Minister K Sudhakar and top health officials to discuss the situation in the state. “Coronavirus cases are rising and it is a matter of worry. A decision on whether to impose a lockdown or not will be taken on April 20,” Yediyurappa said after the meeting.