Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi on a three-day visit ahead of assembly polls

Rahul will hold a meeting with the Congress leaders and workers regarding the preparations made for the Yuvakranti Samavesha in Belagavi, which is scheduled on Monday afternoon.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi embarked on a three-day visit to Karnataka attending a series of programmes starting from Sunday (March 19), ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, the Congress party said.

In view of the Assembly elections due by May, Rahul will participate in two programmes in Belagavi in north Karnataka and Kunigal in Tumakuru district.

As per Rahul’s itinerary, the leader will arrive at the Hubballi airport and go to Belagavi by road.

He will later fly to Bengaluru the same evening and will have night halt there.

Rahul will then travel to Kunigal on Tuesday where he will attend Praja Dhwani event.

After attending the event, he will return to Bengaluru, PTI reports.

Congress leaders have claimed that they will win about 140 to 150 seats in the Assembly elections this time.

(With agency inputs)