Is it the end of the road for Yediyurappa as chief minister?

Speculation over Yediyurappa’s imminent exit as chief minister gains ground following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, and a news report that a deal has been struck that will see him quitting.

Almost two years this month since the BJP came to power in Karnataka through questionable means, its chief architect Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is back in the news with the media intensely foreseeing his imminent resignation.

Yediyurappa, who has been in an incessant fight against detractors within the BJP in the

state, has, however, denied he is putting in his papers. But this has not stopped speculation,

fanned by a story in the NDTV news channel, that he has struck a deal with his party bosses

that will see him step down sooner than later.

If there is any credibility at all to the talk of his resignation, that is only because of his age.

Yediyurappa, who crossed 78 a few months ago, is said to be not in the fittest of health and

is managing to govern the state with the help of his younger son B Y Vijayendra.

In fact, Vijayendra accompanied his father to a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

in Delhi which was the cause of the latest round of speculation about Yediyurappa’s

imminent exit as chief minister.

If a widely circulating news of a deal is to be believed, Yediyurappa will step down after

ensuring his two sons – B Y Raghavendra and B Y Vijayendra – are “taken care of” by the

party. Raghavendra is a Lok Sabha MP while his younger sibling is yet to contest any

election. In the recent reshuffle of the Modi ministry, Shobha Karandlaje was inducted as a

minister. This was significant as Karandlaje has been a close aide of Yediyurappa for many

years.

Prior to the reshuffle, Karandlaje’s name did not figure in the various names that were

speculated to benefit from Modi’s ministerial expansion. Her surprise inclusion could have

been part of the much-speculated “deal” with Yediyurappa. Other possibilities include

shifting Yediyurappa as governor in a state.

The corollary to Yediyurappa’s exit is: who will be his replacement? Again, going by recent

developments in the BJP and the rise of B L Santosh as national Organising Secretary the

chances are either he himself will be the replacement or at the very least, an individual of his

choice. Some names doing the rounds include central minister Pralhad Joshi and state

ministers Basavaraj Bommai and Murugesh Nirani.

Santosh and Yediyurappa have been at loggerheads in Karnataka for a few years now.

Santosh’s antecedents as an RSS pracharak made him an alternative power centre within

Karnataka’s BJP. The rise of young Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, for instance, has

been attributed to his proximity to Santosh.

For Yediyurappa, his return to the post of chief minister in July 2019 ironically was not to

the liking of many of his colleagues in the party. His commitment to reward defectors from

the Congress and the Janata Dal(Secular) with ministries did not go down well with many in

the BJP who were aspirants for these ministries.

Also, Yediyurappa, on a few occasions did not come across as a rabid pro-Hindutva

politician angering hardline sections in the party.

His appeal during the first wave of the COVID pandemic not to blame any particular community (in this case, Muslims) for the spread of the disease was reportedly frowned upon by some of his colleagues in the party.

On another occasion, the chief minister, in a public forum, openly questioned Prime Minister

Modi in his presence for not releasing adequate funds for drought and flood relief to

Karnataka. This stunned his colleagues for it is not often that a BJP politician dares to

openly stand up to Modi.

The dissidence against the chief minister, meanwhile, appeared to have had the blessings of

the party high command in Delhi. Legislators like Basavaraj Yatnal openly criticised

Yediyurappa and said his days were numbered as chief minister.

Another of Yediyurappa’s closest associates for many years, KG Eshwarappa, recently even

publicly slammed the chief minister’s way of functioning. But all this did not come with a

price, and the critics continue to flourish in the party.

Occasionally, show cause notices were issued to the “erring” politicians but they were never acted upon. According to reports, another reason for resentment against Yediyurappa was that it was his son Vijayendra who was functioning on behalf of the chief minister. Legislators and several others in the party had to approach the chief minister through his son, causing widespread anger.

Despite all the opposition to Yediyurappa, it was not easy for the powerful party bosses, including Home Minister Amit Shah, to act against him as the chief minister had his own

following among the state legislators.

Yediyurappa is also close to the powerful Lingayat mathas in north Karnataka. The BJP feared that acting against the chief minister would result in antagonising the mathas and the Lingayat community with adverse consequences to its electoral prospects.

During his previous stint as chief minister between 2008-13, Yediyurappa had not hesitated

to break away from the party after he was forced to step down as chief minister in connection with the Bellary iron ore controversy. This caused the BJP to lose the 2013 election to the Congress.

The BJP top brass realised that Yediyurappa could not be pushed around and has played a

more discreet role in “convincing” him to step down. Whether his meeting with Modi on Friday was the tipping point will be known for sure in the next few days.