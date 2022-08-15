I-Day: Section 144 imposed in Shivamogga after row over Savarkar, Tipu banners

The BJP and other Hindu groups staged a protest demanding that they be allowed to install Savarkar’s flex and action against the other group for insulting their icon

Karnataka Police on Monday (August 15) imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Shivamogga after two persons were stabbed following a row between two groups over banners in the city.

On the occasion of India’s 76th Independence Day, Hindutva leader Veer Savarkar’s flex banner was put up at Amir Ahmed Circle. However, some youths removed it and tried to put up a banner with Tipu Sultan’s image.

Shivamogga police detained the persons who had removed the banner with Savarkar’s photo.

Also read: Karnataka HC order raises hopes of Lokayukta’s return to its glory days

Advertisement

One group had tried to tie Savarkar’s flex to the high mast light pole at the circle, to which the other group objected and wanted to install Tipu’s flex there.

Police had to resort to a mild lathi-charge to bring the situation under control and to disperse the crowd.

Officials have installed the Indian flag at the place where both groups wanted to install the flex.

Also read: Karnataka Cabinet rejig soon; Bommai likely to retain CM’s chair

The BJP and other Hindu groups staged a protest demanding that they be allowed to install Savarkar’s flex and action against the other group for insulting their icon.

Authorities have deployed additional forces in the area.