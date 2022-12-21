Hubballi tense as Muslims oppose demolition of portion of dargah

A heavy police force has been deployed around the dargah and precautionary measures like placing of barricades in the area have been taken

Security has been strengthened in Hubballi in Karnataka after local Muslims opposed the demolition of a portion of a dargah by the authorities.

According to a Times Now report, the Mayor of Hubballi, Iresh Anchatageri, said that the Karnataka High Court recently gave permission for a part of the dargah to be demolished for a developmental project.

A heavy police force has been deployed around the dargah in order to prevent any law and order problems. The police have taken certain precautionary measures like placing barricades in the area.

Recent communal incidents

This commercial town in northern Karnataka has, in recent times, experienced several communal incidents.

In August 2022, the Karnataka High Court allowed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the Hubballi Idgah maidan, which led to protests by the Muslims.

Four months earlier, in April 2022, a student, Abhishek Hiremath, allegedly posted a video on social media of a saffron flag on a mosque. In response to this, a large number of Muslims protested, damaging a Hanuman temple, a hospital, and police vehicles.