Hijab banned in govt college in Udupi, violators not to be allowed inside

The government girl’s PU college in Udupi has banned students from wearing hijab (Islamic headscarf) on campus, and they have been informed that they will not be allowed inside classrooms if they wear the headscarf.

Udupi MLA and college development authority president K Raghupati Bhat announced the decision after a discussion with four of the five students who had been protesting the ban.

Bhat said that wearing hijabs in a place where only uniforms are prescribed cannot be allowed.

He also said that the families of the students have been informed and that they had said that they will take a decision after speaking to male members of their families.

Earlier six girls had been barred from attending classes in PU Government College for wearing hijab. They however attended the classes sitting outside.

From Tuesday, the students would not be allowed, Bhat said, adding that students will not be permitted to create any chaos or confusion on the college campus.

College Development Committee Vice President Yashpal Suvarna had recently told the newspaper Deccan Herald that of the 150 students in the college, none have raised any demands.

“These girls who are members of Campus Front of India (CFI) are keen on creating controversy,” he said.

He also said that the uniform was introduced to “offer an egalitarian approach to education, as there are many poor women studying in the college”.

The college has taken steps to prevent any untoward incident on its premises. Representatives of organisations and media persons will not be allowed inside the campus. The steps have been taken as the college was receiving complaints from parents of other students at a time when examinations are nearing, Bhat said.

If the students or their parents have any further complaint, they can take it up with the district deputy commissioner, he said.