Bengaluru: Dead rat falls on customer’s food court table; IKEA tenders apology

After the tweet, the furniture retailer issued an apology, saying a probe is on to identify the lapses

A woman who visited IKEA store in Bengaluru shared a shocking ordeal she had to face recently while enjoying her meal at the popular furniture retailer’s food court.

She took to Twitter, alleging that that a rat had fallen dead on their table at the IKEA’s food court on Sunday. The Twitter user, having account handle @Sharanyashettyy, claimed that she was enjoying the food at the Swedish chain’s outlet in the Karnataka capital when the shocking incident occurred.

“Wtf.. guess what fell on our food table at IKEA… I can’t even. We were eating and this rat just dropped dead… Most bizarre moment ever!”, she tweeted while sharing images of a rat on a table with snacks and a drink.

Wtf.. guess what fell in our food table at ikea 🤕🤕🤕🤒🤒 I can't even.

We were eating and this rat just dropped dead..

Most bizzare moment ever!@IKEA@IKEAIndia pic.twitter.com/R45C1BCNkc — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) July 16, 2023

Responding to the tweet, the furniture retailer issued an apology. It added that a probe is on to identify the lapses. “We apologise for the unpleasant incident at IKEA Nagasandra. We’re currently investigating the situation & ensuring to take all precautionary efforts. Food safety and hygiene is our top priority, and we want our customers to always have the best shopping experience at IKEA,” the company’s official Twitter handle replied to the customer’s complaint.

The incident sparked outrage on the social media as several users took to the comments section to express their disbelief and concern. Many lashed out at IKEA and sought proper action to avoid similar incidents in future.

“Gosh what is this? Feel like throwing up just by the sight of it,” wrote one user. Another user asked the customer to sue the company. “What was the action taken? I guess none. Glad atleast your incidence gained media attention but mine didn’t! Anyways, no action taken and people won’t stop eating at Ikea Bangalore,” tweeted another.

Although IKEA is primarily renowned for home decor and utilities, its food courts generate a huge number of sales. According to IKEA’s own data, at least 30% of customers visit the outlet only to enjoy the food.