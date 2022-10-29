‘Cash gift’ in journos’ Diwali boxes lands Bommai govt in the soup; BJP denies charge

CMO sources claim CM Basavaraj Bommai had no idea about the “cash gift” and will likely order probe; Congress calls for judicial inquiry while activist group lodges complaint with Lokayukta police

The ruling BJP government in Karnataka is in the eye of the storm following allegations that journalists received “cash gifts” along with sweets boxes from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Diwali. The “cash gifts” are said to be in the range of ₹1 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh.

Opposition Congress on Friday demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident even as the BJP dismissed the allegation. Sources in the CMO said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had no idea about the “cash gift” to journalists. He has apologised to some editors, who complained to him about the incident, and is likely to order a probe, said sources.

However, an anti-corruption activist group, Janadhikara Sangharsha Parishat, has lodged a complaint with the Karnataka Lokayukta police against Bommai’s media adviser for allegedly trying to bribe journalists.

Journos miffed

The incident came to light when some senior journalists expressed anger upon finding cash in the box and contacted the CMO to take it back. They alleged that they received festival gift boxes containing sweets and dry fruits along with an envelope containing the cash on October 22.

The News Minute reported that two journalists have claimed to have given it back to the CMO already. It is not, however, clear how many journalists received the “cash gift.”

Opposition attacks govt

Congress called it “a misuse of public tax money” and demanded a judicial probe. The Karnataka Congress questioned the Bommai government in a series of tweets: “Was the bribe given by misusing taxpayers’ money? What is the source of this money? How much bribe was paid and what have you received in return? We have not called Chief Minister Bommai ‘PayCM’ for no reason.”

The Karnataka Congress in September launched the ‘PayCM’ campaign (a play on digital payments platform PayTM), accusing the BJP of corruption.

Senior Congress leaders, including Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Singh Surjewala, demanded an explanation from the government. “Hats off to the courageous scribes of #Karnataka, who exposed the #BribeGate of CM Bommai & his CMO,” tweeted Surjewala.

TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien tweeted: “There is hope. A few courageous men and women in the MEDIA STILL HAVE THE SPINE to expose the world’s most corrupt political party, packing a lakh of rupees into gift envelopes. Tried to turn a #HappyDiwali into a Dirty Diwali.”

Since the incident came to light, social media has been full of memes trolling Bommai for “bribing mediapersons.”

(With agency inputs)