Cases spike; Karnataka makes RTPCR must for all inbound travellers

All those people planning to enter Karnataka will now have to take an RT-PCR test and ensure it is negative, as per the latest guidelines issued by the government.

Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said interstate borders will not be closed, but the officials there will demand RT-PCR negative report and certificate of two doses of vaccine before they let in anybody.

Karnataka shares borders with Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The state has been witnessing a rapid rise in the number of Covid cases, with Wednesday seeing 4,246 fresh cases being reported a day after 2,479 new cases were found. The number of active cases now stands at 17,414.

Over the last few days, the number of cases has shot up across India, raising the positivity rate, which on Wednesday stood at 3.33%. The case fatality rate was 0.04% as two new deaths were reported.

Much of the cases belonged to the state capital Bengaluru, which reported 3,605 of the 4,246. Dakshina Kannada followed with 111 new cases, which was then followed by Udupi 88, and Mysuru 59 and others.

The state has administered 8,84,01,580 vaccination doses as on Wednesday, which includes the new group of 15-17 year olds.