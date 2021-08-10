Bommai to request BJP central leaders to quell dissent in Karnataka

Basavaraj Bommai is seeking the BJP high command’s help in quelling dissent in the Karnataka unit of the party. The chief minister will discuss the issue with party leaders during his visit to New Delhi, according to a report.

Bommai was already scheduled with visit the national capital to discuss the issue of Mekedatu dam project with the BJP central leadership. During his meetings, the CM will also convey that it is not possible to manage the dissidence at the state level.

Bommai expanded his cabinet on August 7, inducting 29 ministers. But several MLAs with ministerial ambitions did not get a seat, and some that did were not happy with their portfolios.

The CM pointed out that the cabinet exercise has been carried in a “special circumstance”.

Bommai has already held talks with MTB Nagaraj, the minister for municipal administration, who has publicly expressed unhappiness with his portfolio. “I have been demoted by the BJP government. If nothing changes, I will take my call,” he said.

Nagaraj resigned as a cabinet minister from the Congress-JD (S) coalition government to join the BJP.

Anand Singh, a three-time MLA, is also unhappy with his tourism portfolio. “I was the first to resign from the assembly to bring the BJP to power. Eight days later everyone followed. Is there no contribution from me to the party,” he asked.

Meanwhile, Bommai said he has accepted his predecessor BS Yediyurappa’s request to withdraw the government’s order granting him Cabinet-rank minister status. “I have accepted it, he [Yediyurappa] has sent a letter yesterday. He has said that he doesn’t want a position equivalent to a Cabinet minister. We have accepted it and will provide him facilities that should be given to immediate past chief ministers,” he said.

The government on Saturday issued an order providing Yediyurappa all facilities on par with cabinet-rank ministers and had said that it will be applicable until Bommai is in office as the chief minister.

Bommai also said he will also hold a meeting with the state’s legal team along with Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol regarding the legal steps to be taken to exercise the state’s right over excess water in the Cauvery basin. “We have already submitted the DPR to the central government, to the Central Water Commission and they have said that they will give approval to it soon. There are certain process, once that is completed I’m confident about getting the approval,” he said, adding that the state will take all the necessary steps to start the project.