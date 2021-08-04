Bommai inducts 29 ministers: Here is the full list and other things to know

Bommai has by and large did not spring any major surprises and went with the old hands, as 23 out of his 29 Ministers had been part of the previous B S Yediyurappa cabinet. Just six of his ministers are new

A week after taking over as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday (August 4) expanded his new cabinet, by inducting 29 Ministers.

The new Ministers were administered oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. Bommai has, by and large, opted for old hands, as 23 of the Ministers had been part of the previous BS Yediyurappa cabinet, while just six are new faces.

The ministers from Yediyurappa cabinet who have found a place in Bommai’s ministry are Govind Karjol (Mudhol), K S Eshwarappa (Shivamogga), R Ashoka (Padmanabhanagar), C N Ashwath Narayan (Malleshwaram), B Sriramulu (Molkalmuru), Umesh Katti (Hukkeri), S T Somashekar (Yeshwanthpur), K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapura), and B C Patil (Hirekeruru).

Also, J C Madhuswamy (Chikkanayakanahalli), Prabhu Chauhan (Aurad), V Somanna (Govindraj Nagar), S Angara (Sullia), Anand Singh (Vijayanagara), C C Patil (Nargund), M T B Nagaraj (MLC), and Kota Srinivas Poojary (MLC) have managed to retain a place in the government.

The fresh faces are V Sunil Kumar (Karkala), Araga Jnanendra (Thirthahalli), Munirathna (R R Nagar), Halappa Achar (Yelburga), Shankar Patil Munenkopp (Navalgunda) and B C Nagesh (Tiptur).

Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party last week, following Yediyurappa’s resignation, had taken oath as the chief minister on July 28. Among the Ministers in the new cabinet are 8 Lingayats, 7 Vokkaligas, 7 OBCs, 3 Scheduled Castes, 2 Brahmins, 1 Scheduled Tribe and 1 Reddy, and a woman.

Keeping up the “promise”, Bommai has inducted 10 legislators who had joined BJP after quitting Congress-JD(S) coalition in 2019, and helped the saffron party to come to power. Eleven of them were Ministers in the Yediyurappa government, out of them two Shrimant Patil and R Shankar have not made it the Bommai cabinet, while Munirathna has been newly inducted.

Earlier today, Bommai said there will be no Deputy Chief Ministers in his cabinet as per the high command’s directions. Also, Yediyurappa’s younger son and state BJP Vice President B Y Vijayendra is not among the Ministers who will be sworn-in. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s new Cabinet will have 29 ministers, but no deputy chief ministers.

Meanwhile, supporters of a few MLAs Like Neharu Olekar (Haveri) and Raju Gowda (Hanur) took to streets in different parts of the state to protest over their leaders not making it to the final list of ministers.