Bommai appointed chairman of Karnataka election campaign committee by BJP

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje has been appointed as the convener of the election management committee, according to a statement issued by party national general secretary Arun Singh.

The party has tried to strike a balance between two dominant castes by appointing Bommai a Lingayat as head of one committee and Karandlaje a Vokkaliga as convener of the other panel.

Besides them, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been appointed as a member of the committee.

The party has also appointed its Union ministers from Karnataka and party’s state unit leaders as members on both the committees.

(With agency inputs)