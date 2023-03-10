Bommai appointed chairman of Karnataka election campaign committee by BJP

As per a statement issued by party's National General Secretary Arun Singh, Shobha Karandlaje has been named as the convener of the election management committee.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has been appointed chairman of the BJP’s election campaign committee for the assembly poll due later this year I File Photo

On Friday, the President of BJP, JP Nadda, appointed Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, as the head of the election campaign committee for the upcoming assembly election later this year.

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje has been appointed as the convener of the election management committee, according to a statement issued by party national general secretary Arun Singh.

The party has tried to strike a balance between two dominant castes by appointing Bommai a Lingayat as head of one committee and Karandlaje a Vokkaliga as convener of the other panel.

Besides them, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been appointed as a member of the committee.

The party has also appointed its Union ministers from Karnataka and party’s state unit leaders as members on both the committees.

(With agency inputs)

