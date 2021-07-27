BJP springs a surprise: Basavaraj Bommai chosen Karnataka’s next CM

Bommai is currently the state’s Home Minister and he also represents Karnataka at GST Council.

It’s official. Basavaraj Bommai, 61, has been declared Karnataka’s next Chief Minister, replacing BS Yediyurappa.

The BJP’s legislature party in Karnataka met in Bengaluru on Tuesday to pick the successor of Yediyurappa who stepped down on Monday (July 27).

A mechanical engineer, Bommai is expected to take oath as Chief Minister as early as Wednesday.

Advertisement

Bommai, a three-time legislator, is currently the state’s Home Minister and he also represents Karnataka at GST Council. Incidentally, Bommai, like Yediyurappa, also belongs to the influential Lingayat community.

Bommai, the son of former chief minister SR Bommai joined the BJP, switching from the Janata Dal. SR Bommai was also a former Union Minister.

According to party sources, Bommai, from North Karnataka, had the backing of Yeddyurappa and most other senior party leaders.

The 61-year-old leader was Minister for Home Affairs, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislature in Yediyurappa’s council of ministers which was dissolved on Monday.

The legislature party meeting to elect the new leader took place at a Bengaluru hotel in the presence of Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy who were appointed as central observers by the BJP’s parliamentary board. It was attended by BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, national general secretary C T Ravi, among others.