BJP lands in quota quagmire ahead of Karnataka assembly elections

Bommai’s move to restructure categories of backward classes boomerangs, even as a slugfest between the two senior party leaders adds to his already brimming cup of woes

The Bommai government’s decision on restructuring the categories of backward classes by creating new 2C and 2D categories to woo Panchamasalis and Vokkaligas was a ‘clever move’ to buy time ahead of the coming assembly elections. However, the move seems to have boomeranged, as Panchamasalis are feeling cheated by the CM, which may not augur well for the BJP’s poll prospects in the state.

At the same time, the differences between the BJP leaders from the Lingayat community are out in the open with party leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal and Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani indulging in personal attacks against each other.

The Panchmasali reservation struggle has led to a tussle among community leaders of the party, which is a cause of concern for the BJP’s central leadership. The big worry is that Panchamasalis are turning against the BJP and it will be a setback during the coming assembly elections.

Also read: Karnataka’s BJP govt in a tight spot amid clamour for more quotas

Advertisement

The BJP leadership is aware that the party in Karnataka is already facing several issues, including internal feud, leadership crisis and a series of scams. To top it all, the party’s endeavour to connect castes and communities is not yielding desirable results.

Lingayats traditional votebank of BJP



Lingayats are believed to be a traditional votebank of the BJP, but a major chunk is that of Panchamasali, a sub-sect of Lingayats, who are now out against the government.

Bommai’s reservation move was primarily aimed at meeting the long-pending demand of the Panchamasalis who play a decisive role in around 60 Assembly constituencies in the North Karnataka region and one of the reasons for BJP getting more MLAs from that region.

However, the move has backfired, as the Karnataka High Court has ordered a status quo on reservations to communities. The recent interim order was in connection with a PIL which sought directions from the court against granting reservation to the Lingayat sub-sect and Vokkaligas.

Restructuring the reservation

In December the state cabinet abolished the 3A and 3B categories of reservation and introduced 2C and 2D under Category 2 to benefit those in the backward classes. As per the changes, those in the 3A (Vokkaligas) and 3B (Lingayats including its subsect Panchamasali) categories were to move to 2C and 2D categories, respectively.

While the government awaits the report of the backward class panel to spell out the reservation percentage of these 2C and 2D categories, the government planned to shift reservation for EWS (10 per cent) and distribute it among 2C and 2D, with an aim to give more reservations and appease the Panchamasalis.

While the 3B Category enjoyed a 5 per cent reservation, its alternative 2D Category will get an additional 4 per cent reservation, borrowed from the EWS category, making it 9 per cent.

Similarly, those in the 3A category (who are proposed to be included under 2C) who enjoyed 4 per cent reservation, may now get an additional 3 per cent from the EWS. This was the plan of the Bommai government, which didn’t materialise.

However, now the Panchamasalis have resumed their protests, much to the embarrassment of the state government. Besides, a war of words has broken out between the BJP leaders, adding to the chief minister’s woes. Bommai’s strategy was to woo both the communities with an eye on electoral benefits, but it rather ended up stirring a hornets’ nest.

Also read: Protests by Panchamasalis: Govt committed on quota issue, says Karnataka CM

War of words among BJP leaders

A few days ago, the Panchamasali protestors burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai in Shiggavi as part of the ongoing Panchmasali Lingayat reservation struggle.

Senior BJP leader Basanagauda Patil Yatnal, who was an aspirant of the CM’s post after the ouster of BS Yediyurappa, alleged, “Our community missed the opportunity to get reservation due to Bommai’s carelessness. Earlier, we had decided to intensify our struggle and lay siege to Suvarnasoudha, Belagavi. However, Bommai swore on his mother and assured us of extending 2A reservation. We took his word and called off protests. But, he failed to keep his promise. Now, our demand should be fulfilled with the intervention of the Centre.”

Yatnal didn’t stop here and went on to make a personal attack on Industries Minister Muragesh Nirani. It is a well-known fact that the two leaders don’t get along well. Nirani too didn’t hold back and paid Yatnal in the same coin, launching a scathing attack on him.

The slugfest between the two leaders didn’t go down well with the chief minister who indirectly expressed his displeasure towards Yatnal and others for backing the Panchamasali protests.

Swamiji spearheading the protest

The Panchamasali protest started at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Saturday under the leadership of Basavakalyan’s Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Swamiji who has warned that the struggle will not stop until they get the reservation.

Swamiji said, “We have been patient for the last two years.” He insisted that reservation should be granted as per the demand of their community. “We have no personal grudge against Bommai. We would be grateful, if they could ensure the reservation,” he said. He added that Yatnal is a “real tiger” while challenging Nirani for an open debate with him.