BJP activist murder case: NIA issues fresh deadline for absconding accused to surrender

The NIA had earlier set June 30 as the deadline and warned that the properties and houses of the accused would be confiscated if they failed to surrender before the agency

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued a fresh deadline of August 18 for the accused in the murder of a BJP youth wing activist, to surrender or face confiscation of their property.

Advertisement

The agency, which is probing the case, has made a public announcement in Sullia town in this regard in compliance with the court’s directive, police sources said.

Also read: Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA arrests PFI’s hit team member

The NIA had earlier set June 30 as the deadline and warned that the properties and houses of the accused would be confiscated if they failed to surrender before the agency.

None of the accused surrendered by the date, but the proceedings for attachment of their property had not been initiated. The NIA team has already posted copies of the court order on the houses of the absconding accused at different places including Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

The NIA had registered cases against 21 people in connection with the murder of Praveen Nettaru. Five people are still at large, sources said. The NIA had conducted raids at the houses of activists of now banned Popular Front of India in Dakshina Kannada district in connection with the case and seized electronic gadgets and other documents.

Also read: Karnataka: 2 arrested in connection with murder of Praveen Nettaru

Nettaru, a member of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was hacked to death by two motorbike-borne assailants on the night of July 26 last year.

(With inputs from agencies)