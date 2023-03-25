Bengaluru’s toy train at Cubbon park running again; ‘Putani Express’ flagged off

The iconic toy train inside Cubbon Park was first inaugurated in 1968. It ran on biofuel and the short journey in it was enjoyed by both children and adults. However, it stopped operating in 2019.

Bengaluru’s first-ever toy train ‘Putani Express’ at Jawahar Bal Bhavan inside Cubbon Park started running again on Saturday (March 25) after a three-year gap.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai flagged off the toy train in Cubbon Park. It was not operating since 2019 after the train’s tracks had developed cracks and were deemed “dangerous”.

Jawahar Bal Bhavan was refurbished by Bengaluru Smart City Limited (BSCL) under the Smart City Project and it was inaugurated by Bommai on Saturday.

Also read: Bharat Gaurav train to start 18-day Shri Ramayana Yatra on April 7

Advertisement

The iconic toy train inside Cubbon Park was first inaugurated in 1968. It ran on biofuel and the short journey in it was enjoyed by both children and adults. However, it stopped operating in 2019.

South Western Railway’s (SWR) Bengaluru division’s officials were involved in repairing the toy train’s tracks.

“We began work on the tracks, which had widened due to years of wear and tear, from February 14. A few damaged sleepers were relayed; the 900-metre track should be ready by Saturday. We will then conduct a trial run with three carriages pulled by the locomotive, which is a Simpson make and in good condition except that it requires minor paint work,” Kusuma Hariprasad, additional divisional railway manager of SWR’s Bengaluru division, was quoted as saying by The Times of India, in February.

Also read: Bengaluru International Film Festival 2023 (BIFFES): Full list of films, entry fee, and more

“The toy train used to be a primary attraction for children visiting the park. Considering the same, under the Smart City project, we have decided to upgrade facilities and run the train. Other than this, an island, which was built for boating and was in bad shape, will be restored. We are introducing various activities for children, including a science park. The summer camp activity areas are being upgraded,” Srinivas K., Managing Director, Bengaluru Smart City Ltd, said, according to a report in The Hindu last month.