Bengaluru’s iconic bookstore Blossom opens third branch at Church Street

The new store will be exclusively run for used and rare books

Popular Bengaluru bookstore, Blossom Book House, has recently opened its third outlet at Church Street. Incidentally, 2023 marks the much-loved bookstore’s 21st anniversary.

Located on the first floor of the KC Das House, the new outlet is just a short walk away from the other two stores located in the same area.

The store will primarily deal in second-hand books. “The new store will be exclusively run for used and rare books. Also, all our book launches and other related functions will be held at the new outlet,” Mayi Gowda, founder and owner of Blossom Book House, told The Federal.

Two events are already lined up this month — British author and storyteller Simon Sebag Montefiore is visiting on January 25, and India-born American author and poet Chitra Bannerjee Divakurni on January 29.

Started in 2002, Blossom has been serving book lovers of Bengaluru for 21 years now.

Any avid reader who prefers second-hand books will swear by Blossom. Even in the era of e-commerce, Blossom has managed to hold its own, fending off stiff competition.