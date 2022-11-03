Bengaluru temples: Tender cancelled after row over SC/ST vendors for shoe stands

The tender was issued by the CEO of the Muzrai department of Sri Dodda Ganapathi and Group Temples in Bengaluru’s Basavanagudi

A tender notification which reserved for SC and ST vendors the right of managing footwear stands at temples, while allowing vendors from the general category to manage other services, has raised a ruckus in Karnataka.

The tender was issued by the CEO of the Muzrai department (meant for religious and charitable donations) of Sri Dodda Ganapathi and Group Temples in Bengaluru’s Basavanagudi. The shoe stands are where devotees store their shoes before entering the temple premises. A token amount of Rs 2 per pair is charged for the service.

Furore over discrimination

The tender notification issued on October 31 mentions that the shoe stand tenders of the Sri Dodda Ganapathi Temple and Sri Dodda Basavanna Temple are for SC/ST vendors. However, the stands selling pooja materials, e.g., tender coconut, coconut, and banana for “hannukai” and other religious offerings are for general category vendors.

The notification, which quickly went viral on social media platforms, invited the wrath of netizens, who questioned the discrimination. Finally, on Wednesday, the CEO cancelled the tender notification and said a new tender notification will be announced soon.