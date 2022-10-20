Bengaluru rains: Roads flooded, cars damaged; IMD issues yellow alert

The city has been receiving rain for the last few days. The deluge last month had caused havoc leading to large-scale destruction to properties in the city and several offices had asked its employees to work from home.

Heavy rains in Bengaluru on Wednesday night (October 19) resulted in waterlogging, incidents of tree fall, damage to certain infrastructure and power outage in several parts.

The central, southern and eastern parts of the city faced the brunt of the thunderstorm.

Netizens shared pictures and videos of waterlogged roads, water entering into apartment buildings, and questioned the authorities. #Bengalururains was trending on Twitter.

Bengaluru Metro’s retaining wall collapsed near Seshadripuram, leading to several cars and bikes being damaged.

There were reports of waterlogging in several low-lying areas and underpasses in various parts of the city, leading to traffic jams and affecting normal life.

Areas or roads where waterlogging was reported are parts of the Outer Ring Road, Koramangala, Indiranagar, Double Road, parts of Seshadripuram and a couple of localities near KR Puram, among others.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a few spells of rain or thundershowers, heavy at times is very likely during the next 24 hours. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru.

For Thursday (October 20), the IMD said it will be “generally cloudy sky, few spells of

rain/thundershowers very likely in Bengaluru Urban district.”

As per the IMD, this year, Bengaluru has received the highest-ever annual rainfall with 170 cm till October 17.

On Twitter, a user wrote, “As of today Bengaluru is the new Cherrapunji and Mawsynram, rolled into one huge waterlogged mess. Whenever there is a cyclone/low pressure developing in any sea/ocean anywhere in the world, it pours here! #bengalururains (sic).”

Another user questioned the local MLA for their woes due to rain. “Again there was waterlogging in Bellandur. What has MLA @ArvindLBJP cc @BSBommai done since the last flooding? #BengaluruRain #bengalururains (sic).”

Due to waterlogging, several roads were still flooded on Thursday morning, several Twitter users wrote.

“The famous #silkboard junction road from BTM 29th main signal is flooded along the #NammaMetro construction stretch due to overnight rains! Expect heavy #traffic during the peak hours. #bengaluru #bengalururains (sic),” a Twitter user posted with photos and a video.

Last month, the city saw flooding in several parts with citizens hitting out at politicians. In some areas, people had to use boats and tractors to cross the streets submerged in water.

Condition of Sultanpet Main Road after an half hour rain CM should order investigation into this too. Nobody took 40% comission from civil work#bengalururains #bangalorerains #bengaluru #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/CaNnZyIWqm — Kamran (@CitizenKamran) October 20, 2022

Rain creates havoc once again! Can BBMP please do something to our road? 4th G Main, next to Kalyan Nagar bus depot. #bbmp #bengalururains pic.twitter.com/x1T4NylMuZ — Praveen Joseph (@P159827) October 20, 2022