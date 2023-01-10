Bengaluru Metro pillar collapses on family of 4; toddler, mother dead

TMT bars erected for the construction of a pillar fell on the bike, killing the woman and her son

A woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old son were killed on Tuesday after an under-construction pillar of the Namma Metro (Bengaluru Metro) collapsed on them, police said. The woman’s husband and daughter narrowly escaped with injuries.

According to the police, the incident took place on Outer Ring Road near HBR Layout around 11 am, when the TMT bars erected for the construction of a pillar fell on the two-wheeler the family was riding. The height of the pillar was over 40 feet and weighed several tonnes.

The couple, identified as Lohith Kumar and Tejasvani, were reportedly on the bike with their twin children, son Vihan and a daughter. Lohith was driving the bike. They were passing next to the iron pillar when it came crashing down.

Bystanders rushed the family to a nearby hospital. Tejasvani, 25, and Vihan were grievously injured in the accident and could not be saved. Lohith and their daughter are being treated at the hospital. Both Lohith and Tejasvani were wearing helmets, said police.

Police said they have registered a case and an investigation will be carried out. The incident led to traffic jam along the stretch for some time.

