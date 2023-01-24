Bengaluru man showers ₹10 notes on people from flyover

The man who arrived at the flyover on his scooter, with a wall clock strapped to his chest and a bag with currency notes told people that he was depressed and hence was throwing away the money

Bengaluru city is known for its infamous traffic snarls. But, on Tuesday, there was a major traffic jam near City market area, which was caused by a highly bizarre incident.

There was a major traffic hold-up when a large crowd collected below the BGS flyover after a man started flinging ₹10 notes down to them.

Also read: Bengaluru road rage: Mental health certificate for driver’s licence mooted

The man who arrived at the flyover on his scooter, with a wall clock strapped to his chest and a bag with currency notes told people that he was depressed and hence was throwing away the money. According to the police, who were trying to track down the man, who left after emptying nearly 3-4 bundles of ₹10 notes, said that he is a Kabbadi player and works in event management. The video of the man has gone viral on the social media platforms.

Advertisement

Traffic however came to a standstill on the flyover and the road below it.

“#Bizarre in #Bengaluru: #Traffic came to halt on #Sirsi Circle #flyover and the road below it (#KRMarket) after a well-dressed youth went about throwing currency notes. Who was he and why did he do it is not known,” a Twitter user, Rakesh Prakash said.

Before the police could reach the spot, the man and his friends, who were making a video on their mobile phones escaped. Later, the media identified the man as Arun, who admitted to news channels that he threw the notes but he needed more time to explain why he did it.