Bengaluru: AirAsia flight takes off without Karnataka Governor on board

An AirAsia flight is reported to have taken off from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Thursday afternoon (July 27) without the Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on board, in what seems to have been a breach of protocol.

The governor was waiting at the airport lounge, and took some time to reach Terminal 2, while his luggage had already been loaded into the plane.

By the time he reached, the plane had already taken off.

The governor was supposed to fly to Hyderabad, and then proceed to Raichur by road to preside over a convocation.

He then took another flight to Hyderabad after 90 minutes.

The governor’s protocol officers lodged a complaint at the airport police station, said a police officer who did not want to be identified.

Officials of the airline were not available for comment.

An airport official said they usually did not comment on airline-related matters.

