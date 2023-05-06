Attempt to assassinate Kharge and entire family, alleges Congress

Surjewala shared a purported audio recording of the BJP candidate from Chittapur, Manikanta Rathod, in which he is heard saying that he will wipe out Kharge, his wife and children

A BJP candidate in Karnataka has hatched a plot to kill Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge along with his wife and his entire family, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged on Saturday.

Surjewala shared a purported audio recording of the BJP candidate from Chittapur in Kalaburagi district, Manikanta Rathod, in which he is heard saying in Kannada that he will wipe out Kharge, his wife and children.

Rathod rejected the charges outright. “It is all a lie. They are playing some fake audio. The Congress is levelling baseless allegations fearing defeat (in assembly elections),” he said.

Meet Manikant Rathod, the BJP candidate from Chittapur constituency, who has over 40 criminal cases against him. He also happens to be the "blue-eyed boy" of PM Modi & CM Bommai. In this viral audio, the BJP leader can be heard saying-

*"Will wipe off Kharge's family"* Here's… pic.twitter.com/NIcBMkgDhD — Congress (@INCIndia) May 6, 2023

But Surjewala told the media: “I am going to play an audio recording of an assassination plot to wipe out none less than the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife and his entire family as being hatched by BJP leaders. There can be nothing more serious than that.”

Surjewala blasts BJP

He added: “The assassination plots have entered the electoral discourse of Karnataka. This was the lowest political discourse anyone can stoop to.”

He said fearing a rout in the May 10 Karnataka elections, the BJP leaders were hatching a plot to murder Kharge and his family.

He said that the Chittapur candidate was a blue-eyed boy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

(With agency inputs)