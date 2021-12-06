Attacks on Christians have increased in Karnataka: Report

The report also claimed Karnataka ranked third among states with the most number of attacks on the Christian community and their places of worship in India

Attacks on Christians have escalated in Karnataka in the past two months, especially after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced that it will shortly implement an anti-conversion law in the state.

This was the key finding of a fact-finding report by several civil society organisations such as the United Christian Forum (UCF), Association for Protection of Civil Rights, and United Against Hate. The report also claimed that Karnataka ranks third among states with the most number of attacks on the Christian community and their places of worship in India, said media reports.

According to an Indian Express report, the UCF based their findings on the calls made to their helpline. In September 2021 alone, the helpline had recorded 305 cases across the country. Most of them were complaints of mob attacks (288 cases), and damage to places of worship (28 cases). As many as 1,331 women, 588 tribals, and 513 Dalits were injured in these attacks, acording to the report.