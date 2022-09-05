Arterial roads, tech corridor in Bengaluru flooded after overnight rain

Heavy rains on Sunday caused widespread waterlogging on Bengaluru roads on Monday resulting in long traffic jams that delayed office goers and other commuters.

In the second such incident within seven days, some of the arterial roads in the Karnataka capital were left inundated, making it unworthy of travel, even as emergency services eked out a way amid heavy traffic piled up on the streets.

Residents have been advised not go out except for emergency, and to keep children at home.

“Commuters please note… Before you venture out today expect slow moving traffic in lot of places in the city because of continuous rains and water logging. Please plan your travel accordingly. Traffic police are on their job. Easing and regulating the traffic,” Kala Krishnaswamy, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), east division said on a message posted on his official Twitter account.

The key Outer Ring Road was flooded near Ecospace, Bellandur, KR Market, Silk Board junction, and Varthur as also the IT corridor and HBR Layout.

Sarjapur Road, Old Airport Road, Balagere main road, Whitefield main road and Yemalur main road were other areas that were affected, with visual showing inundated parking lots and basements amid office spaces and residential areas.

After last week’s flooding, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had visited some of the inundated areas and announced relief measures.

Marathahalli, Doddanekkundi and localities of Bengaluru North reeceived over 125mm raub overnight, causing heavy flooding.

The parking bay of the Bengaluru Airport too was flooded, making it difficult for passengers and families to cross over to the departure gate.

“I request all the leaders and karyakartas to join the relief work in Mahadevapura assembly constituency as a few parts of the area have been flooded with water due to heavy rains in the past few days. Let us help people and ourselves and let us be cautious during the work,” Arvind Limbavalli, former minister and BJP legislator of Mahadevapura, one of the worst affected localities, said.

Overflowing storm water drains which don’t have the capacity to manage such huge amount of water caused by heavy rains were said to be the main reason behind the inundation on many key roads, with relief personnel deploying boats to carry out rescue and relief measures.

Several IT firms have asked their employees to work from home, and also have claimed that the weather event had caused a loss of more than ₹225 crore to them.

State of affairs in #BengaluruAirport today. I feel like crying seeing the state of infra in India. This is beyond shame. #bengalururains pic.twitter.com/bJZWgY81dl — Anirban Sanyal (@anirban_sanyal) September 4, 2022

The weatherman has predicted more rainfall in the city and other parts of Karnataka till September 9. A Yellow alert has been issued in Kodagu, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts.