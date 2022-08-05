Amit Shah pulls up Bommai govt for poor handling of Nettaru murder

The Home Minister is said to have expressed his unhappiness over the management of the violence, and particularly about the anger among BJP workers with the Karnataka government

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a visit to Bengaluru on Thursday, is said to have pulled up the BJP’s state leadership for its poor handling of the recent spate of violence in Dakshina Kannada. He pointed out the anger of BJP party workers after the loss of youth leader Praveen Nettaru in a gruesome murder, said sources.

It is said that Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai briefed Shah about the law-and-order situation in the state and the recent murders in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada. Shah expressed his unhappiness over the management of the situation, and particularly about the anger among the party workers, who protested against the state leadership recently.

Shah reportedly took the task state Home Minster Araga Jnanendra on the repeated failures of his ministry, including the recent murder of Nettaru. He also pointed out the party workers’ wrath against Jnanendra and the protest by ABVP activists at his residence.

Shah suggested that Jnanendra take control of the situation and make sure the police act more efficiently, sources said.

Birthday bash

The recent 75th birthday bash for Siddaramaiah, which brought together warring factions of the Congress and enthused the cadres, appears to have made the BJP top brass chalk out counter-strategies.

Shah held several rounds of meetings with Bommai, former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, general secretary (organisation ) GV Rajesh and other office bearers.

Sources said Shah discussed the impact of Siddaramaiah’s Davangere rally, which could be viewed as an election campaign. He discussed plans with the leaders in separate meetings to tackle the Opposition, it is said.

Shah also discussed with Yeddyurappa the latter’s recent statement on fielding his son BY Vijayendra from his home turf Shikaripura. This came after Yeddyurappa announced he would not be contesting elections again. Shah is said to have asked Yeddyurappa to focus on bringing the party back to power, and suggested that Vijayendra contest from the Old Mysore area, where the party wants to build its base.