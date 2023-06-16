All Karnataka ministers summoned to Delhi; to meet Rahul, Kharge, and Central ministers

According to DK Shivakumar, the Congress leaders will discuss with the ministers the implementation of the election manifesto and guarantees and tell us how to function as a government

The entire Karnataka cabinet has been summoned to New Delhi by Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge for a meeting with the party’s top brass, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Friday.

They are also likely to meet a host of central ministers separately in Delhi to discuss various state projects, Shivakumar said.

He did not rule out the possibility of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and he calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Not giving any direct answer regarding their meeting with Modi, Shivakumar said: “We are in a federal structure. All of us have to work together.

“On June 21, our party president has called all of us ministers (to Delhi) to (get to) know us as some of them had not met Rahul Gandhi and Kharge.

Congress plan

“They will also discuss with us on the implementation of the (election) manifesto and guarantees. They have called us to advise us on how to function as a government,” Shivakumar, the state Congress chief, told the media.

Shivakumar said the state cabinet would seek the cooperation from everyone and pointed out that many have already assured cooperation in the interest of Karnataka irrespective of political differences.

(With agency inputs)