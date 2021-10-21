After Fabindia row, a BJP MP rakes up Ceat ad with Amir Khan

In letter to CEO, Anantkumar Hegde expresses hope that the company would respect ‘Hindu sentiment’

A BJP MP from Karnataka has taken objection to an advertisement by tyre major Ceat in which actor Aamir Khan is seen advising people not to burst crackers on the streets, and asked the company to also address the “problem blocking roads in the name of namaz and noise emitted from mosques during azan”.

In a letter to the company’s MD and CEO, Anant Vardhan Goenka, Anantkumar Hegde asked him to take cognisance of the recent advertisement creating “unrest among the Hindus”, and expressed hope that the organisation would respect “Hindu sentiment”.

“Your company’s recent advertisement in which Aamir Khan advising people not to fire crackers on the streets is giving a very good message. Your concern to public issues needs applause. In this regard, I request you to address one more problem faced by people on roads, i.e., blocking roads in the name of namaz on Fridays and other important festive days by Muslims,” Hegde said.

In the letter dated October 14, he said it was a common scene in many Indian cities where Muslims block busy roads and perform prayers, and at that time, vehicles like ambulances and fire engines are also struck in traffic causing “grave losses”.

The MP from Uttara Kannada said: “Loud noise is emitted from mics arranged on the top of mosques in our country when azan is given.”

“That sound is beyond the permissible limits. On Fridays, it is prolonged for some more time. It is causing great inconvenience to people suffering from different ailments and taking rest, people working in different establishments and teachers teaching in classrooms. Actually, this list of sufferers is very long and only a few are mentioned here,” he said.

“As you are very keen and sensitive towards the problems faced by the general public and you also belong to the Hindu community, I am sure you can feel the discrimination done to the Hindus since centuries,” he added.