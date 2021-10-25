72 Rohingyas in Bengaluru will not be deported, BJP govt tells SC

The BJP government in Karnataka does not have any plans immediately to deport 72 Rohingyas who have been identified as living in the state’s capital Bengaluru.

“The Bengaluru city police have not housed Rohingyas in any camp or detention centers within its jurisdiction. However, 72 Rohingyas identified in Bengaluru city are working in various fields and Bengaluru city police have not taken any coercive action against them as of now and there is no immediate plan of deporting them,” the government told the Supreme Court on Monday.

In its submission, the government also gave the names of Rohingya refugees residing North East division of the city. They have been given individual numbers by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), except those younger than 12 years.

The submission came in response to a PIL filed by BJP’s Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay who in 2017 sought the deporting of illegal Rohingyas.

The government, however, urged the court to dismiss the plea as it had no merit and it was not maintainable on the basis of law and facts.

Upadhyay had sought directions to the central and state governments to identify, detain and deport all illegal immigrants and infiltrators, including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas within a year.

He also sought amendment of laws to make a cognisable, non-bailable and non-compoundable offence illegal immigration and infiltration. He sought the same for forging or fabricating PAN and Aadhaar cards, passport, ration and Voter ID cards and other documents.