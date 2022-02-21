3 held in Bajrang Dal activist’s murder; not linked to hijab issue, says minister

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters that he is hopeful about the arrest of the culprits soon

Three people have been nabbed by the police so far on Monday (February 21) in the Bajrang Dal activist’s murder and the probe is underway.

Confirming the news, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra told reporters that police have nabbed three people so far in the case and the probe is underway. It is believed that there are five accused in the case but it is not known yet who is behind them.

Jnanendra also said the probe so far has not revealed any link between the murder and the hijab controversy. “Hijab issue has nothing to do with this incident. It has happened for different reasons. Shivamogga is a sensitive city,” he told the media.

Vehicles were set on fire and isolated incidents of stone-pelting were reported as tension spread in Karnataka’s Shivamogga town over the murder of Harsha, a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal member. Police fired in the air on Siddaiah road to disperse the crowd, he said.

“We have instructed police officials to analyse the situation and maintain law & order; have to take care for 2-3 days,” said the home minister, according to media reports.

The Karnataka government has ordered at least 212 inspectors and sub-inspectors to rush to Shivamogga from across the state. These police personnel have earlier worked in Shivamogga and hence they have been asked to move to help the local police.

The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders for two days and announced a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday following tensions in the area. Though the administration had imposed curbs on public gatherings, a large crowd of Bajrang Dal supporters accompanied the youth’s body as it was taken home.

Condoling the death of the 23-year-old youth Harsha, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai has called on residents to maintain peace. He has also assured that the guilty will be brought to justice.

“Deeply saddened by the murder of a Hindu activist Harsha in Shivamogga. Investigating is on and those responsible for this will be arrested at the earliest. Police officials have been instructed to maintain law and order and I request people to stay calm,” he tweeted.

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar reacted on the murder of Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka, “Let’s fight for the right till justice prevails. You cannot commit a murder and get away with it. No religion or politics can divide our unity. Enough of the country being divided n biruficated. Together we stand,together we will. Now n forever.”

According to police, 23-year-old Harsha was allegedly stabbed to death by four to five unidentified assailants on Sunday night at the Ravi Varma lane in Bharathi Colony. The reason behind the killing is not immediately known.

The town, around 250 km from Bengaluru, recently saw disruption in some colleges over the hijab row.

After the incident, some supporters of the deceased came out on the streets and vented out their anger. Television footage showed them throwing stones, but it was not clear who their target was.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters that he is hopeful about the arrest of the culprits soon.

“The investigation has begun and some vital clues have been found. We are hopeful that soon the murderers would be arrested,” Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru.

Bommai said that he has given directions to police to ensure that no untoward incident happens anywhere.

“I want to tell the people of Shivamogga that we have taken steps to arrest the murderers at the earliest. No one should fall prey to the rumours. They should maintain law and order,” Bommai said.

To a query on the leader of opposition and Congress leader Siddaramaiah demanding Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s resignation, the Chief Minister said that Siddaramaiah “sees politics and talks illogical things.”

Jnanendra, who rushed to Shivamogga and met the victim’s family, told reporters that the police have got “vital clues” and would soon arrest those behind the incident.

“A 23-year-old youth has been killed. Such incidents should not happen. Police have got the clue and surely they (the accused) will be arrested soon. I appeal to people to maintain calm,” the Home Minister said.

BJP minister accuses ‘Muslim Goons’ of murder

Adding fuel to fire, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa, who hails from the Shivamogga constituency, accused “Musalmaan Goondas (goons)” of murdering the youth.

“Musalman Goondas have murdered our dedicated worker and a good boy of just 23 years, who was not even married,” Eshwarappa said.

Blaming Congress state president DK Shivakumar for allegedly inciting Muslims by his comments on the hijab row, Eshwarappa said, “his statement emboldened anti-social elements in the minority community,” allegedly leading to Harsha’s murder.

“Due to D K Shivakumar’s provocative statement that the tricolour was removed (recently) and a saffron flag was hoisted in the school ground in Shivamogga and 50 lakh saffron scarves were distributed, Musalmaan Goondas were emboldened,” Eshwarappa said.

He asserted that he will not allow “rowdyism” to happen in Shivamogga and such elements will be brought under control. He also said that he will see to it that all the “problems: of the family of the victim are addressed.”

Sri Ram Sena convener Pramod Muthalik demanded a ban on the People’s Front of India and Social Democratic Party of India.

Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R told reporters that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in the town and orders have been given to shut all the schools and colleges.

“Police are investigating the case and trying to find out the criminals. We are also working with them. Already Section 144 has been clamped in the entire city. So, we have announced a holiday for the schools and colleges,” Selvamani said.

Superintendent of Police B M Lakshmi Prasad told reporters that a taskforce has been formed to track down those behind the incident.

“Our priority is to find them and get them punished. We request people to cooperate with us and not to act emotionally,” Prasad said.

(With inputs from agencies)