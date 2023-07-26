27-year-old IIM Bangalore student dies of cardiac arrest, friends shocked

A graduate of BITS Pilani (2017), Ayush Gupta was pursuing his MBA at IIMB and had completed his summer internship at Faering Capital.

A student studying at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB), died due to a cardiac arrest.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old Ayush Gupta was a second-year Post Graduate Programme (PGP) student at IIMB, and also a senior coordinator of the Student Alumni Committee of PGP.

“We are deeply saddened by the demise of Ayush Gupta, our second-year PGP student, who suffered a cardiac arrest, this afternoon. Ayush (27) was senior coordinator of the Student Alumni Committee of PGP,” IIMB said in a post on Twitter on Sunday (July 23).

Also read: Serious heart attacks: Why Mondays are so deadly

A graduate of BITS Pilani (2017), Ayush was pursuing his MBA at IIMB and had completed his summer internship at Faering Capital. Popular among his classmates, he also worked closely with the alumni of the Institute, it added.

“The IIMB community offers its deepest condolences to Ayush’s family. No classes/ exams will be held tomorrow (July 24),” it further said.

IIMB also shared the tragic news on its LinkedIn account and tributes poured in with some of the users writing about their experience of knowing Ayush.

Also read: Heart attacks linked to faster mental decline over years: Study

One of Ayush’s classmates wrote, “Ayush was in my class. Full of energy, questions and curiosity. He had a mind that raced ahead of what I taught. He had the ability to get to the first principles behind everything I said in the class. I used to joke that I had to be careful about his questions because they were often deep. Yet he couched his questions in true humility.

“The smile that you see in the picture was his signature. It would have been hard to forget Ayush – he would have made a mark in the world of business. It is hard to forget him now too. I would miss his many sterling qualities, including his genial temperament. It will take me a while to come to terms with this. That must be the case many of my other colleagues who taught him as well.”

“Tragic and heartbreaking! One of the most talented and liveliest person I knew. It doesn’t sink in,” another user said.

Also read: Does COVID trigger heart attacks? Top cardiologist has all your doubts cleared

In another post, a user wrote, “The most cheerful, positive and curious person I have met for sure! You will forever be missed Ayush. May your soul rest in peace! I am sure you are out there making new people laugh already!”