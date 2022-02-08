TMC files complaint against Priyanka for flouting MCC in Goa

In its complaint to the Election Commission, the Trinamool Congress alleged that neither Congress leaders nor followers had followed COVID protocoals during campaigning helmed by Gandhi on February 7

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday (February 8) filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during campaigning in Goa on February 7.

In its complaint, the TMC alleged that neither Congress leaders nor supporters followed COVID protocols during the campaign while many were seen not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing.

The TMC has urged the EC not to allow Gandhi to participate in any other campaigns in the poll-bound state.

Gandhi on Sunday campaigned in several constituencies of the state during a day’s visit to the Goa.

Speaking at a public rally, she said if the Congress wins the election in the state, it would reserve 30 per cent of government jobs for women and make provisions for the security of women in the state.

“This is an important election, not just for political parties but for the people as well. If you want a government that believes in your culture, then vote for Congress. We will work hard for you…years back, my grandmother conducted a referendum here to see whether you people want to be with Maharashtra or not. Today, again, we want to give Goa to the Goans,” she said.

She also promised that the Congress, if voted to power, will ensure allocation of funds worth ₹500 crore towards jobs and keep the price of petrol and diesel below ₹80 per litre.

Taking a dig at TMC and Aam Aadmi Party, she said such parties were contesting in the state only to splot the votes.

Goa will go to polls on February 14.