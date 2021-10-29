Tennis star Leander Paes, actor Nafisa Ali join TMC ahead of Goa polls

They joined the party in the presence of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who is on a two-day visit to the state

Indian tennis star Leander Paes and actor Nafisa Ali joined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday (October 29), ahead of the 2022 Goa assembly election.

“We are extremely delighted to share that Shri @Leander joined us today in the presence of our Hon’ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial! Together, we shall ensure that every single person in this nation sees the Dawn of Democracy that we have been waiting for since 2014!” the TMC said in a tweet.

Paes became the third celebrity to join the TMC on Friday, after actress Nafisa Ali and activist Mrinalini Deshprabhu.

“Now I have retired from tennis. I want to serve the people through the vehicle of politics…to make a difference to country. Didi [Mamata Banerjee] is a true champion,” the 48-year-old tennis star said.

Banerjee, who is on a two-day tour to the coastal state, said that Paes was like her younger brother. “I know him since I was the youth and sports minister of this country… I am too happy,” she said, thanking Paes.

The Trinamool, which is trying to project itself as a strong contender against the ruling BJP in the state, has planned a number of programmes for Banerjee in Goa.

The Goa assembly has a strength of 40 members, out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators, and has the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), and other regional parties. The Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the House.