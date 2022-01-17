‘Joining TMC a mistake,’ says Lourenco; hints at rejoining Cong before Goa polls

The former Goa Congress working president said he had to face severe backlash after deciding to join the TMC, which he said had promised him a "new dawn"

Weeks after he walked out of the Congress fold and joined the Trinamool, former Goa Congress working president Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco hinted at rejoining his parent party on Monday (January 17).

Lourenco apologised to his supporters and well-wishers for committing the “mistake” of joining the Mamata Banerjee-led party ahead of the next month’s Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Lourenco said that he had to face severe backlash after deciding to join the TMC, which he said had promised a “new dawn”.

Lourenco said that his supporters were apprehensive that joining TMC would “invite the outside party” to Goa which will split votes.

Lourenco had resigned as the MLA from Curtorim and also as a member of Congress to join the TMC in December. He was then working president of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee.

On Sunday, Lourenco resigned from TMC without assigning any reason in the letter that he sent to Banerjee informing her about his decision to leave TMC.

On Monday, Lourenco said that his decision to join the Mamata Banerjee-led party was a mistake and that he now wanted to be the same person whom people trust.

“I have hurt many friends and also my near and dear supporters (by crossing over to TMC). I also hurt my family members, and those who stood with me in thick and thin,” Lourenco said.

Lourenco said that he had decided to join the TMC in the interest of people because he was “promised a new dawn”.

“I have fought for the people. I had raised their issues in the Legislative Assembly. I have worked for the people with my heart and mind,” Lourenco said.

Speaking about his future political course, Lourenco said that his supporters have asked him to rejoin the Congress party.

“Congress leader Michael Lobo has asked me to rejoin the Congress party. I will listen to what my people say,” Lourenco said.

Goa Assembly polls will be held on February 14.

(With inputs from Agencies)